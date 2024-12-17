Lauri Markkanen News: Limited to 25 minutes Monday
Markkanen totaled 17 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals over 25 minutes during Monday's 144-107 loss to the Clippers.
There wasn't any sign of Markkanen dealing with an injury, so there's a strong chance he was given extra rest due to the blowout nature of the game. The star forward should remain Utah's go-to option on offense on a regular basis even if he hasn't reached the 20-point mark in four straight outings, and fantasy managers shouldn't be worried about this drop-off in numbers. He's still averaging a solid 18.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this season, although the scoring numbers have certainly decreased from his previous two years with the franchise.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now