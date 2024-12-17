Fantasy Basketball
Lauri Markkanen News: Limited to 25 minutes Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Markkanen totaled 17 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals over 25 minutes during Monday's 144-107 loss to the Clippers.

There wasn't any sign of Markkanen dealing with an injury, so there's a strong chance he was given extra rest due to the blowout nature of the game. The star forward should remain Utah's go-to option on offense on a regular basis even if he hasn't reached the 20-point mark in four straight outings, and fantasy managers shouldn't be worried about this drop-off in numbers. He's still averaging a solid 18.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this season, although the scoring numbers have certainly decreased from his previous two years with the franchise.

