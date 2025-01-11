Lauri Markkanen News: Paces Utah with 24 points in loss

Markkanen ended with a team-high 24 points (7-18 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Saturday's 114-106 loss to the Suns.

Markkanen paced the injury-riddled Jazz with 24 points Saturday, but he didn't make as much of an impact in the other areas of the box score. Although Markkanen is shooting just 39.9 percent from the floor across his last 11 appearances, the 27-year-old star forward is averaging a healthy 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds. 1.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.9 threes during this interval. Markkanen's usage has surged amid the absences of Keyonte George (heel), Jordan Clarkson (foot) and John Collins (hip), which would figure to continue aiding his productivity while hurting his shooting efficiency until Utah gets healthier.