Lauri Markkanen News: Scores 17 points in return

Published on January 23, 2025

Markkanen posted 17 points (7-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt), six rebounds and one block in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 123-114 loss to the Thunder.

Markkanen was one of five players for Utah who recorded at least 15 points in the loss, though he struggled from the field in his return from a four-game absence due to a back injury. The star forward is on pace for his least productive season as a member of the Jazz, and he is averaging 20.0 points while shooting only 42.7 percent from the floor across 31.7 minutes per contest.

