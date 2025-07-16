Leaky Black News: Records SL double-double

Black contributed 10 points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and two steals over 33 minutes in Wednesday's 86-76 Summer League loss to the Jazz.

Black didn't shoot particularly well Wednesday but filled up the stat sheet, most notably grabbing 11 rebounds and swatting four shots. He spent the 2024-25 season with the Wizards' G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go, and hasn't appeared in an NBA regular-season game since suiting up for the Hornets during the 2023-24 campaign.