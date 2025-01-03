LeBron James Injury: Expected to play Friday

James is listed as probable for Friday's game against Atlanta due to left foot injury management.

James is expected to suit up for the second leg of the club's back-to-back set as the Lakers continue to manage his availability. The 40-year-old posted a full stat line with Anthony Davis (ankle) sidelined in Thursday's win over Portland, during which he amassed 38 points (15-25 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists and three rebounds across 36 minutes. If the club decides to hold James out of Friday's contest, Cam Reddish and Dorian Finney-Smith will likely see a bump in minutes.