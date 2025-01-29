Fantasy Basketball
LeBron James headshot

LeBron James Injury: Questionable against Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 29, 2025 at 1:58pm

James (foot) has been listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Wizards, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

After nearly dropping a triple-double in Tuesday's loss to the 76ers, James has been listed as questionable rather than his usual probable for the Lakers' next game Thursday on the road in Washington. This could be a costly blow for Los Angeles, which would already be without Anthony Davis (abdomen). The team might also be without Dorian Finney-Smith (shoulder) and Gabe Vincent (knee), who are also questionable for this game against the Wizards. Rui Hachimura (calf) could see an increased role if he plays, as he is listed as probable. Dalton Knecht might also get more minutes on the floor Thursday.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
