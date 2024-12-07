Fantasy Basketball
LeBron James headshot

LeBron James Injury: Questionable to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 7, 2024 at 5:13pm

James (foot) is questionable to play Sunday against Portland, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

James has been playing through left foot soreness as of late, though he has yet to miss a game this season. He's coming off a triple-double performance in an overtime loss to the Hawks on Friday, but in the seven games prior he was shooting just 11.8 percent from three on 4.9 3PA/G. Rui Hachimura, Cam Reddish and Max Christie would see increased playing time if James were to be sidelined Sunday.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
