LeBron James News: Breaks NBA record in victory

James finished Thursday's 113-100 win over Sacramento with 19 points (8-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one block in 34 minutes.

James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the all-time leader in regular-season minutes. His 35-minute outing gave him a total of 57,741 minutes, vaulting well past Abdul-Jabbar's previous record of 57.446 minutes. James did a little bit of everything in the win, although he ceded a lot of the heavy lifting to Anthony Davis, who had a monstrous 21/20 double-double. The Lakers have now won three of their last four games, and they'll need both James and Davis healthy to add more notches in the win column. James' foot forced him out of two games over the past two weeks, but the five-day break was an excellent opportunity to rest the injury.