LeBron James News: Breaks record during victory

James racked up 30 points (13-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and eight assists in 30 minutes during Friday's 119-102 win over the Hawks.

James surpassed Michael Jordan with his 563rd 30-point game, and he's now the all-time leader in the category, adding to his already impressive impact on the record books. The All-Star continues to beat back Father Time with impressive totals, and he's keeoing the Lakers in the playoff conversation wth sheer will and sufficent help from his teammates.