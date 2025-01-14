Fantasy Basketball
LeBron James News: Close to double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 14, 2025 at 10:11am

James recorded 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Monday's 126-102 loss to the Spurs.

The Lakers looked surprisingly overmatched Monday and lost by 24 points, but James was one of the few bright spots for them, showing an efficient touch from the floor and ending just two assists away from a double-double. James continues to play at a high level in his age-40 season, and the star forward is averaging 25.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists and a combined 1.3 steals-plus-blocks over his last 10 games.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
