LeBron James

LeBron James News: Good to go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

James (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

After an 11-point dud against the Suns on Monday, James said during his postgame interview that he's been dealing with a minor illness, but it's nothing that'll keep him out of game action. James posted 32 points (12-22 FG), 14 rebounds and 10 assists against the Kings on Saturday, but other than that triple-double, his production has been modest given his standards, averaging 16.0 points, 6.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds in his other three appearances.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
