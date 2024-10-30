LeBron James News: Good to go
James (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.
After an 11-point dud against the Suns on Monday, James said during his postgame interview that he's been dealing with a minor illness, but it's nothing that'll keep him out of game action. James posted 32 points (12-22 FG), 14 rebounds and 10 assists against the Kings on Saturday, but other than that triple-double, his production has been modest given his standards, averaging 16.0 points, 6.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds in his other three appearances.
