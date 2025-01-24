Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
LeBron James headshot

LeBron James News: Huge double-double Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

James ended with 20 points (9-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds and six assists in 31 minutes during Thursday's 117-96 victory over the Celtics.

James recorded a double-double or a triple-double for the third consecutive contest while reaching the 20-point mark for the fifth straight contest. The 40-year-old forward continues to do things no one in the NBA has ever done at such a veteran age, and he remains an integral part of the Lakers' success. He's averaging 23.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game over his last five contests.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now