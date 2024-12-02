LeBron James News: Tskes over game in fourth quarter

James produced 27 points (12-28 FG, 0-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, 14 assists and two blocks across 36 minutes during Sunday's 105-104 victory over the Jazz.

Although the Lakers were short-handed and obviously weary from a grueling holiday weekend schedule, the team was able to pull out a win against the Jazz thanks to James' fourth-quarter heroics. During a span when Anthony Davis sat for rest, James took over the game in short order, firing shot after shot that all found the bottom of the basket. James' shooting percentage was hammered by going scoreless in nine attempts beyond the arc, but his 14 assists helped to offset the shooting woes.