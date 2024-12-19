Leonard Miller News: Delivers 28 points in G League

Miller contributed 28 points (10-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes Thursday in the G League Iowa Wolves' 124-99 win over the Stockton Kings.

Miller dominated in Iowa's first game of the G League Winter Showcase in Orlando, leading all Wolves players in scoring and rebounds. He's averaging 23.8 points (on 49.8 percent shooting from the field), 12.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.7 three-pointers, 1.2 blocks and 0.9 steals in 37.7 minutes per game over 15 outings in the G League this season. Miller is in his second season as a member of Minnesota's 15-man roster but has yet to make an appearance at the NBA level in 2024-25.