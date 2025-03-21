Fantasy Basketball
Leonard Miller headshot

Leonard Miller News: Displays two-way play as top scorer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 8:57pm

Miller posted 30 points (13-18 FG, 4-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, four steals and three assists over 36 minutes in Thursday's 136-115 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.

Miller did it all for Iowa in Thursday's contest, leading all Wolves in scoring, threes made and steals while finishing as the lone player in the game with 30 or more points. Miller has appeared in 21 G League games this season, averaging 24.4 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.2 steals per outing.

Leonard Miller
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
