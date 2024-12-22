Leonard Miller News: Scores 34 points in G League loss

Miller amassed 34 points (14-22 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block across 40 minutes in Saturday's 117-104 G League loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Miller posted a game-high mark in points, though he finished with a team-worst minus-19 point differential. The 21-year-old has yet to appear in a game for the Timberwolves this season, though he has played in 16 G League outings, during which he has averaged 24.4 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.9 steals across 37.9 minutes per contest.