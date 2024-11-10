Leonard Miller News: Secures double-double in G League

Miller had 19 points (5-16 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists over 42 minutes Saturday in the G League Iowa Wolves' 121-118 victory over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Miller struggled to get his shot working on the offensive end, but on the back of high volume, he was able to bludgeon his way to second on his team in scoring behind Daishen Nix (45 points). Despite his woes from the field, Miller was able control the boards to post his first double-double of the G League campaign. Miller possesses a spot on the Timberwolves' 15-man roster, but the second-year forward is expected to see the bulk of his playing time in the G League while Minnesota has all of its key rotation players available.