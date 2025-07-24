Lester Quinones News: Being waived by New Orleans
The Pelicans intend to waive Quinones, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
Quinones had initially landed a two-way contract with New Orleans in March and also participated in the Summer League, but he'll now search elsewhere for a home ahead of the 2025-26 season. The 24-year-old swingman averaged 21.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game over 41 outings with the Birmingham Squadron and Delaware Blue Coats in the G League last year, which could give some appeal on the open market prior to training camp this fall.
