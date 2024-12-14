Lester Quinones News: Game-high 39 points in G League

Quinones produced 39 points (15-26 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals in 43 minutes during Friday's 116-110 G League win over the Texas Legends.

Making his second appearance for the Squadron, Quinones exploded for a game- and season-high 39 points. He scored only 15 points (6-19 FG) in his first appearance for the Squadron, and his previous season-high mark came during the G League opener when he was playing for the Delaware Blue Coats and dropped 30 points (9-21 FG) on the Maine Celtics.