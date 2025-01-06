Lester Quinones News: Struggles from deep Sunday

Quinones notched 18 points (7-17 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, an assist and three steals across 38 minutes in Sunday's 103-90 loss to Maine.

Quinones was oddly inefficient from three-point range in this game, but he still ranked among the team's leaders in both points and rebounds in this 13-point defeat. Quinones, who logged four games off the bench for the 76ers earlier this season, has been productive to start the G League regular season since he's reached the 18-point plateau in his three contests so far.