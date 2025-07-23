Menu
Lindy Waters News: Connects with San Antonio

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 23, 2025

Waters agreed to a one-year contract with the Spurs on Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

A 36.6 percent shooter from three-point range over parts of four seasons in the league, Waters will provide the Spurs with a perimeter threat on the wing. The 27-year-old is unlikely to be regularly featured in the rotation, however, with most of his opportunities to play extended minutes expected to come when the Spurs are without multiple key guards and forwards.

