Cryer is signing an Exhibit 10 contract with the Warriors, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Cryer nearly led his Houston Cougars to a championship during his final season of college hoops, averaging 15.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists over 40 appearances. He appears headed for the G League as he focuses on transitioning his game to the next level.