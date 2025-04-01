Fantasy Basketball
Lonzo Ball Injury: Doubtful for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 1, 2025 at 11:55am

Ball (wrist) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.

Ball appears likely to be sidelined for his 16th game in a row. If Ball does sit out, his next chance to play will be Friday against Portland. Ball is reportedly in the final stages of his recovery from a right wrist sprain that has kept him sidelined for all of March, but he doesn't have a target return date.

Lonzo Ball
Chicago Bulls
