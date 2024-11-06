Lonzo Ball Injury: Still wearing splint

Ball (wrist) is still wearing a splint and remains without a timetable for return, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reported Wednesday.

Ball sustained a sprained right wrist Oct. 28 and was given 10 days for recovery before being re-evaluated. Thursday is the 10th day since the diagnosis, but it seems like he's not close returning. He's yet to shed his splint, and it's unknown when he'll be able to do so. While he's sidelined, Ayo Dosunmu, Talen Horton-Tucker and Dalen Terry should continue to see more minutes.