Lonzo Ball News: Slides back to bench Tuesday
Ball will come off the bench in Tuesday's game against New Orleans.
With Coby White (neck) returning to game action, Ball will retreat to the bench. The 27-year-old got the spot start in Sunday's loss to the Kings, during which he chipped in 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt), three assists, one rebound and one block across 26 minutes. Ball will suit up in the first leg of the team's back-to-back set Tuesday, though he'll be sidelined for Wednesday's game against Atlanta, per Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now