Luguentz Dort Injury: Won't play Saturday

Dort has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hornets due to a right ankle sprain.

Dort left in the first quarter of Thursday's game against the Pacers due what was reported as a knee injury at the time, but he was able to return in the second frame and finished with 13 points and seven rebounds over 35 minutes. However, it appears he is now working through a right ankle sprain, which will keep him out of action Saturday. The severity of the injury isn't clear, but Dort could return for the the second leg of the Thunder's back-to-back set Sunday against the Grizzlies. Dort's absence Saturday opens the door for either Aaron Wiggins or Isaiah Joe to enter the starting lineup.