Luguentz Dort News: Another dissapointing performance
Dort chipped in three points (1-5 FG, 1-5 3Pt) and four rebounds in 21 minutes during Thursday's 108-91 loss to the Pacers in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.
Dort was a non-factor in the loss, continuing what has been a modest yet underwhelming postseason. He has now scored single digits in nine of the past 12 games, posing very little threat on the offensive end. Game 7 will be in Oklahoma City on Sunday, with both teams looking to end what has been an enthralling NBA Finals.
