Luguentz Dort News: Low usage to open series

Dort recorded five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound, one block and two steals in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 114-88 victory over Minnesota in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Dort has been terrific in the postseason so far on the defensive end, but he took a backseat on the offensive end again Tuesday. The Thunder put this game away early, and they had a balanced attack from their bench unit as well. Dort's shot has eluded him in the postseason, as he's shooting 33.7 percent from the field and 28.2 percent from beyond the arc through 12 games.