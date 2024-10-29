Luka Doncic Injury: Goes to locker room Tuesday

Doncic went back to the locker room after sustaining an injury to his right leg with 1:10 remaining in the second quarter of Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Doncic was unable to run back on defense before scoring on the fast break. He then asked to be subbed out of the game before limping to the locker room. The superstar seemed to be unable to put any weight on his right leg after Jaden McDaniels collided with the back of his knee. If Doncic is unable to return, Jaden Hardy and Spencer Dinwiddie are candidates for an increased role.