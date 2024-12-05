Luka Doncic News: First triple-double Thursday

Doncic closed Thursday's 137-101 victory over the Wizards with 21 points (7-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists, one block and two steals over 32 minutes.

After Doncic racked up a whopping 21 triple-doubles a year ago, it wasn't until his 17th appearance of the 2024-25 campaign Thursday that he recorded his first of the season as he also posted his fifth straight game with at least three three-pointers and two steals. Across his last 12 games, Doncic is averaging a superb 29.3 points, 8.7 assists, 7.8 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 3.6 three-pointers in 36.3 minutes per contest. The superstar guard will get another soft matchup Saturday against Toronto, a club that sits 23rd in the league in defensive efficiency rating (115.3).