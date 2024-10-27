Luka Doncic News: Goes for 40 points in loss

Doncic closed with 40 points (12-25 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one block over 39 minutes during Saturday's 114-102 loss to the Suns.

The Mavericks came up short Saturday and had to settle with the loss in this battle of contending teams against the Suns, but Doncic led all players in scoring and delivered one of the best fantasy stat lines of the entire Saturday slate. Doncic has been a man on a mission in his first two outings of the 2024-25 campaign, racking up 68 points, 20 rebounds, 12 assists and two blocks combined.