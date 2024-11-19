Luka Doncic News: Leads all scorers in return

Doncic logged 26 points (10-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 132-91 victory over the Pelicans.

Doncic returned from a one-game absence, dropping a game-high 26 points. With the Mavericks taking control of this one early, the coaching staff were even able to put Doncin on ice down the stretch. Any rest is good rest at this point and something the team would love to see more of. It is likely Doncic will continue to battle minor ailments for the majority of the season, such is the way he approaches the game.