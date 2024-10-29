Luka Doncic News: Poor shooting display in win

Doncic notched 15 points (5-22 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 110-102 win over the Jazz.

Doncic was coming off a 40-point performance in the loss to the Suns on Saturday, and while he flirted with a triple-double in this win Monday, there's no question he had a rough showing from a shooting perspective. That happens often with Doncic, though when it occurs, he usually bounces back right away. Thus, fantasy managers shouldn't be worried by one subpar shooting effort from one of the best players in The Association -- especially when he's averaging 27.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game to open the 2024-25 campaign.