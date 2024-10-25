Luka Doncic News: Sniffs triple-double in opener

Doncic totaled 28 points (9-25 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Thursday's 120-109 victory over the Spurs.

Doncic didn't have his best shooting performance, but that won't matter much as long as he can put up numbers like these on a game-to-game basis. The star guard made a couple of highlight plays throughout the night, including a no-look pass for a P.J. Washington corner three in the third quarter, and he showed he's ready to pick things up right where he left them in 2023-24.