Luke Kennard News: Dishes three assists in Game 4

Kennard posted four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists over 18 minutes during Saturday's 117-115 loss to the Thunder in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Even with Ja Morant (hip) being ruled out for Game 4, Kennard didn't see an increased role off the bench compared to the 33 minutes he played in Game 3. Kennard spent most of the year as a reserve for the Grizzlies (though he did start in 11 games) and he finished the regular season averaging 8.9 points, 3.3 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 0.8 steals over 22.6 minutes per game while connecting on 43.3 percent of his three-point attempts. Kennard will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent.