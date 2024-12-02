Luke Kornet News: Block party in spot start

Kornet produced six points (3-4 FG), four rebounds, three assists and six blocks in 27 minutes during Monday's 108-89 victory over the Heat.

Making his third start of the season, Kornet swatted a season-high six shots while filling in at center for the resting Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford on the second night of a back-to-back set. Kornet did a fine job defending Bam Adebayo, who went just 6-for-18 from the field for the Heat. Kornet doesn't necessarily have a defined role in Boston's rotation on a nightly basis, but he's been effective in 10 appearances as a starter since 2023-24, averaging 10.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.5 blocks in 28.2 minutes per game while shooting 74.6 percent from the floor during this period dating back to last season. The 29-year-old veteran big man is a worthy plug-and-play option for fantasy managers on occasions that he joins the first unit, which is something to watch out for when the Celtics play back-to-back games once again Friday against the Bucks and Saturday against the Grizzlies.