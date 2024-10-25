Luke Kornet News: Plays 16 minutes in win

Kornet produced four points (2-3 FG), three rebounds and one assist in 16 minutes during Thursday's 122-102 win over the Wizards.

Kornet has now played 31 total minutes over the first two games of the season. With Kristaps Porzingis out until early December and 38-year-old Al Horford needing rest, expect Kornet, Xavier Tillman and Neemias Queta to see decent minutes over the next few weeks. The issue is, though, that reserve minutes will probably be split equally between those the three backups. Boston has its first back-to-back to begin November. Expect Kornet, Tillman and Queta to receive an extra minutes boost at that time.