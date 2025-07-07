Mac McClung News: Cleared to pursue free agency
The Magic rescinded McClung's qualifying offer Thursday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
McClung spent last season on a two-way deal with Orlando, and though he was a core piece for the G League's Osceola Magic, he appeared in just two contests at the NBA level. With Orlando heading into the 2025-26 campaign with ample depth at guard, retaining McClung on another two-way deal wasn't a high priority, so the 26-year-old will be given the chance to pursue other opportunities on the open market.
Mac McClung
Free Agent
