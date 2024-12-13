Mac McClung News: Drops 27 points in G League loss

McClung finished with 27 points (8-11 FG, 8-8 FT), two rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 36 minutes Thursday during the G League Osceola Magic's 116-110 loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

McClung was locked in from a scoring perspective but failed to take care of the basketball, committing a season-high eight turnovers. He also fell just one assist shy of his second double-double of the campaign. The 25-year-old is averaging 18.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists through 13 games this season with Osceola.