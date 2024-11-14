Mac McClung News: Excellent in G League action

McClung logged 24 points (9-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight assists and five rebounds across 32 minutes during Osceola's 128-105 win over Mexico City on Thursday.

After signing a two-way deal with the Orlando Magic, McClung was expected to alternate between their main roster and their G League team. The latter is where he is now, a situation that allows him to be a primary option. This was evident Thursday, as McClung led Osceola in assists and was only one of two Magic players to log 20-plus points.