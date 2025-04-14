Malaki Branham News: Plays 17 minutes

Branham closed with 11 points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal across 17 minutes during Sunday's 125-118 victory over Toronto.

Playing in his third NBA season, Branham unfortunately took a big step back. He made 47 regular-season appearances, averaging 5.0 points, 1.1 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.7 three-pointers in 9.1 minutes. However, he hit 40.5 percent from beyond the arc.