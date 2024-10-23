Fantasy Basketball Injury Report: Who's Out, Who Benefits?

Porzingis' absence is nothing new for the Celtics, as he was limited to just 57 games during the last regular season. The squad managed to compensate in a few different ways, but most directly by looking to the veteran, Al Horford, while Luke Kornet also proved to be a strong substitute. Alternatively, Xavier Tillman may end up being the one to see the biggest jump in opportunity going forward. Tillman joined the squad midway

Strus played a key role as the starting small forward for the Cavaliers last season, providing 12.2 points per game, including an average of 2.4 made three-pointers on 35.1 percent shooting. Luckily for the Cavs, Isaac Okoro offers a seamless alternative, after he averaged 9.4 points and 1.2 made three-pointers on 39.1 percent shooting from long range last season, primarily out of a bench role. Okoro is likely to handle the starting job at small forward in the absence of Strus and could even end up making such an impression that he maintains the role after Strus returns. Other players who are likely to pick up more playing time are Caris LeVert and Sam Merrill.

In this article, we will look at notable injuries across the league and the resulting opportunities for other players to step up. We will only consider injuries that are currently expected to keep a player out for more than one week of action.

In this article, we will look at notable injuries across the league and the resulting opportunities for other players to step up. We will only consider injuries that are currently expected to keep a player out for more than one week of action.

Max Strus, Cavaliers

Expected return date: December 1, 2024

Strus played a key role as the starting small forward for the Cavaliers last season, providing 12.2 points per game, including an average of 2.4 made three-pointers on 35.1 percent shooting. Luckily for the Cavs, Isaac Okoro offers a seamless alternative, after he averaged 9.4 points and 1.2 made three-pointers on 39.1 percent shooting from long range last season, primarily out of a bench role. Okoro is likely to handle the starting job at small forward in the absence of Strus and could even end up making such an impression that he maintains the role after Strus returns. Other players who are likely to pick up more playing time are Caris LeVert and Sam Merrill.

Kristaps Porzingis, Celtics

Expected return date: December 1, 2024

Porzingis' absence is nothing new for the Celtics, as he was limited to just 57 games during the last regular season. The squad managed to compensate in a few different ways, but most directly by looking to the veteran, Al Horford, while Luke Kornet also proved to be a strong substitute. Alternatively, Xavier Tillman may end up being the one to see the biggest jump in opportunity going forward. Tillman joined the squad midway through last season, but did not see a ton of playing time. Nonetheless, he picked up some key minutes in the postseason and delivered well when called upon. He is a mobile player for the position, and at just 25 years of age, he will have the opportunity to build on his status as an established force in the frontcourt.

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers

Expected return date: November 2, 2024

Unfortunately, Leonard's injury trouble has become a common theme in his career and could result in a devastating blow to the Clippers' hopes to remain competitive at the top of the West. Additionally, the departure of Paul George in the offseason leaves the squad with a significant drop-off in terms of elite scoring ability. Derrick Jones, who signed with the team in the offseason, will be the main benefactor in terms of playing time during Leonard's absence. However, Norman Powell is likely the player that will see the most significant jump in opportunity, as he instantly becomes the assumed second option on offense, behind point guard James Harden. Kevin Porter is also a player that could step up to fill the offensive void.

Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood, Lakers

Expected return date: November 4, 2024

Vanderbilt and Wood are lumped together here since they both fulfill similar roles for the squad and have the same return date. Their absence is a substantial loss in size for the Lakers, and the team will have to find other ways to stifle the competition. As was the case last season, LeBron James will line up at the power forward position, while Rui Hachimura is expected to handle the starting small forward role, and Jaxson Hayes claims additional playing time at center. When James goes to the bench, the Lakers could also shift Hachimura down to power forward, which would result in more room for youngsters Max Christie and Dalton Knecht to step up and make an impression from the small forward position.

Trey Murphy, Pelicans

Expected return date: November 1, 2024

Murphy started in 28 of his 63 appearances last season and provided the Pelicans with a strong three-point shooting presence. However, the arrival of Dejounte Murray pushes Murray back into a bench role, as CJ McCollum slides over to his true position at shooting guard. Nonetheless, Murray is expected to maintain a significant role, likely as the sixth-man for the Pelicans. In the meantime, Jordan Hawkins, who averaged 7.8 points on 38.2 percent shooting in 17.3 minutes per game last season, stands out as the most logical replacement for Murray's skillset. Hawkins showed flashes of brilliance by reaching the 25-point mark on four occasions, including delivering a season high of 34 points on 11-for-19 shooting. The additional playing time during Murray's absence could be just what Hawkins needs to reestablish his claim to a consistent role.

Devin Vassell, Spurs

Expected return date: November 2, 2024

Vassell established himself as a respected scorer at the shooting guard position over the last couple of seasons, including averaging a career-high 19.5 points on 47.2 percent shooting in 2023-24. His presence will not be easily replicated among the Spurs' roster, but Tre Jones and Malaki Branham have proven capable of filling in big minutes in the backcourt. Meanwhile, rookie Stephon Castle could also find himself with an early opportunity to make an impression. On the other hand, the squad could elect to go big and bring Keldon Johnson back into a starting role, while Harrison Barnes and Jeremy Sochan hold it down at the forward positions.

Isaiah Hartenstein, Thunder

Expected return date: December 3, 2024

Hartenstein represented one of the league's most notable offseason additions, as he brings an imposing interior presence to a Thunder squad that finished first in the West in 2023-24. Considering the Thunder did not have to give up any players to acquire Hartenstein, in his absence, their rotation should remain similar to what it was last season. Chet Holmgren should continue to handle the job at center, while Jalen Williams works at power forward. Moreover, Alex Caruso, also a new addition, is expected to start in the absence of Hartenstein, but it will likely be a step up from his eventual role. The lineup should shift upon the big man's return, pushing Caruso to the bench, Luguentz Dort to shooting guard, Williams to small forward and Holmgren to power forward. Kenrich Williams is also in line to see a boost in opportunity, as he is listed behind Holmgren and Jalen Williams in the frontcourt depth chart. Kenrich Williams averaged 4.7 points and 3.0 rebounds in 14.9 minutes per game last season.

Shaedon Sharpe, Trail Blazers

Expected return date: November 4, 2024

Sharpe got out to a great start last season, averaging 15.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 0.9 steals across 32 games, before missing the rest of the campaign due to injury. The Trail Blazers maintain a wealth of depth at the point guard, shooting guard and small forward positions. Even though there is a hole to fill without Sharpe, there also remains a fair amount of competition for playing time. Last season, Dalano Banton stood above the pack and earned the majority of extra minutes off the bench. Toumani Camara and Kris Murray also picked up a good amount of additional playing time in 2023-24, and they can be expected to continue building on their roles going forward.