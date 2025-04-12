Fantasy Basketball
Malaki Branham

Malaki Branham News: Posts 15 points from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Branham registered 15 points (6-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 23 minutes during Friday's 117-98 loss to Phoenix.

Branham has made his presence known in the closing weeks, although he's also failed to see the flor a few times. Branham's best chance for future success would probably be the potential departure of Chris Paul, but the veteran's future with the team is currently up in the air.

Malaki Branham
San Antonio Spurs

