Malaki Branham News: Posts 15 points from bench

Branham registered 15 points (6-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 23 minutes during Friday's 117-98 loss to Phoenix.

Branham has made his presence known in the closing weeks, although he's also failed to see the flor a few times. Branham's best chance for future success would probably be the potential departure of Chris Paul, but the veteran's future with the team is currently up in the air.