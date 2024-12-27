Malik Beasley News: Delivers 22 points from bench

Beasley provided 22 points (7-16 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes during Thursday's 114-113 victory over the Kings.

After a decent stint with the first unit, Beasley has slid into a sixth-man role with Detroit. He's logging 25-plus minutes with consistency, and helps keep the team afloat when Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey rotate out of the lineup. The veteran provides leadership to a young squad with a lot of potential, and Detroit's one -year deal with the journeyman is reaping dividends.