Malik Beasley headshot

Malik Beasley News: Drains three treys Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Beasley posted 14 points (5-11 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes during Saturday's 134-121 loss to the Nuggets.

Beasley has thrived both as a starter and bench option for the Pistons, and he's been flourishing in that latter role over the last few weeks. Even though he's started just once in 10 December games, Beasley has scored in double digits while sinking three or more three-pointers eight times in that stretch. Beasley is making 45.5 percent of his three-point shots since the beginning of December and a career-high 41.8 percent throughout the campaign.

Malik Beasley
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
