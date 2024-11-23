Malik Beasley News: Scores 18 points Saturday

Beasley finished with 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt), one rebound, four assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Saturday's 111-100 loss to the Magic.

Beasley was reinserted into the Pistons' starting lineup Saturday due to Cade Cunningham being sidelined with a left hip injury. Beasley finished as the Pistons' second-leading scorer behind Jaden Ivey (19) and the former tied Isaiah Stewart for most assists on Detroit. Beasley has scored at least 15 points in each of his last nine games, and over that span he has averaged 20.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists over 33.0 minutes per game.