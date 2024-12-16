Malik Beasley News: Shines offensively as starter

Beasley had 28 points (9-18 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one block in 41 minutes during Monday's 125-124 overtime win over the Heat.

Beasley stepped into the starting lineup for the eighth time of the year Monday due to Jaden Ivey (knee) inactive. Beasley finished with team-high marks in scoring and threes made in a narrow victory. The guard set a new season high in scoring, now having scored 20 or more points in 10 contests.