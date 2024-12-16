Malik Beasley News: Starting sans Ivey

Beasley will start in Monday's game against the Heat, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

With Jaden Ivey getting scratched from the matchup due to left knee pain, Beasley will pick up his eighth start through 27 regular-season outings. Over the sharpshooter's last seven starts, he has averaged 19.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 0.7 steals across 30.6 minutes per contest.