Malik Beasley News: Under federal investigation

Beasley is under federal investigation for gambling allegations related to NBA games and prop bets from the 2023-24 season while with the Bucks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports Sunday.

Beasley's attorney, Steve Haney, told ESPN, "Malik is afforded the same right of the presumption of innocence as anyone else under the U.S. Constitution. As of now, he has not been charged with anything." Per Coty M. Davis of The Detroit News, the Pistons have acknowledged the situation and will defer any further comment to the NBA. Charania notes that Beasley and the Pistons were in serious talks on a three-year, $42 million contract that would return the sharpshooter to Detroit after he finished with 319 made three-pointers in 2024-25, one shy of Anthony Edwards for the league high, but the negotiations have stalled.