Malik Monk News: Comes close to double-double

Monk ended with 20 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, nine assists, one block and three steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 123-117 win over the Warriors.

Monk has been excellent for the Kings since moving to a starting role, and he's been playing at a high level in recent weeks, even taking some of De'Aaron Fox's burden as a playmaker. The numbers back that up, as Monk has dished out six or more assists in all but one of his last 10 contests. Over that stretch, Monk is averaging 22.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game.